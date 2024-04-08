BJP to be No 1 Party in WB and Odisha: Prashant Kishor

TNI Bureau: Political strategist Prashant Kishor made a big prediction for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying it will add significantly to its seats and form the government in the Centre with 370-plus seats and will cross the 400-mark wit the help of its allies (NDA).

In his recent interview with news agency PTI, Kishor also predicted that the saffron party may emerge as the number one party in West Bengal, Odisha and will either be the first or second party in Telangana when it comes to the Lok Sabha seats.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to Kishor, BJP might get more than 10 seats in Odisha and 3-5 seats in Tamil Nadu. Likewise, it is now aiming to get 35 seats in West Bengal.

It is to be noted here that Kishor has worked for many major parties, including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress and regional parties and also has helped them to form the government.