Pramod Bhagat to get Rs 6 Crore + Group ‘A’ Job

Insight Bureau: World No. 1 Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat who made the nation proud by winning GOLD medal in Badminton at Tokyo Paralympics, will get Rs 6 crore as prize money from the Odisha Government as announced by CM Naveen Patnaik earlier.

The Government has also offered him a ‘Group A’ job for his splendid performance at Paralympics and various levels of Para Badminton tournaments.

Pramod Bhagat, who hails from Attabira, Bargarh, is a four-time World Champions. He won the Gold in the Men’s Singles SL3 event at Tokyo Paralympics by defeating Daniel Bethel of Great Britain 21-14, 21-17 in the final.