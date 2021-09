Chilika MLA Prasanta Jagadev suspended from BJD

Breaking News! Odisha CM and BJD President Naveen Patnaik has suspended Chilika MLA Prasanta Kumar Jagadev from the party with immediate effect.

He was also removed from the post of Chairperson, District Planning Committee , Khordha with immediate effect.

In a viral video, Prasanta Jagadev was seen assaulting a BJP leader in Balugaon. Balugaon Nagar BJP President Niranjan Sethi, who had gone to the NAC Office, was manhandled and slapped by Prasanta Jagadev in full public view.

There was a huge outrage after the video went viral, forcing the BJD supremo to act. The BJD MLA always courted controversy in the past for his “rogue” act.