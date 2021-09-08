BJP appoints Dharmendra Pradhan as election in-charge for UP Assembly Polls

Insight Bureau: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the party’s election in-charge for the upcoming UP assembly polls.

Pradhan will be assisted by Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Sobha Karandlaje, Annapoorna Devi, former Haryana State Minister Capt Abhimanyu, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pande and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur.

The party has also divided the State into six regions and made separate in-charges for the organizational work.