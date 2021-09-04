Pramod Bhagat scripts history; wins India’s 1st Para Badminton Gold

Insight Bureau: India’s ace para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat scripted history by becoming the first Indian in history to win a Badminton Gold at the Paralympics in Tokyo on Saturday.

Four-time world champion Bhagat won the Gold medal after beating Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the men’s singles SL3 event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Odisha-born Bhagat (hails from Atabira, Bargarh) won the first game in 21 minutes and the second in 24 minutes.

Earlier today, Pramod Bhagat, Suhas Yathiraj and Krishna Nagar sailed into the men’s singles finals of the badminton event in their respective classifications at the Tokyo Paralympics.

While, Shooter Manish Narwal clinched Gold in Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event, Singhraj Adhana won Silver today.

With this India medal tally rised to 16 in Tokyo paralympics 2020, with 4 Golds.