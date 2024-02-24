Auto Driver sets Example, Donates 14-year-old Dead Daughter’s Liver

TNI Bureau: An auto-rickshaw driver in Odisha has set example for others by donating his 14-year-old dead daughter’s liver to an unknown patient.

The auto-rickshaw driver has been identified as Dukhabandhu Mahant, who is originally from Keonjhar district but currently residing in Bhubaneswar.

His daughter Damayanti was suffering from chronic kidney disease and was under dialysis for last few months.

Recently the minor girl developed brain stroke and was admitted under department of Medicine at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on 15th February. Subsequently, she went to coma and was on ventilator.

Showing no signs of recovery, the girl was declared brain stem death by the expert committee of the hospital after doing series of Apnoea test.

Knowing the irreparable loss, the brave parents of the child came forward to show the highest degree of humanity and gave consent to donate the organs of their daughter to save the life of another person. The expert surgeons retrieved her liver after declaration of the brain stem death.

Later, the organ was transported to ILBS in New Delhi through a special green corridor.

The unstoppable tears in the eyes of Dukhabandhu and his wife Banita was clearly expressing the grief of the sorrow parents. Despite such sorrowful condition to save the life of unknown, the couple has shown exemplary gesture.

This is the first time that the national institute successfully conducted the first deceased donor organ retrieval.