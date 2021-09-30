Pradeep Majhi all set to join BJD

Insight Bureau: As the Pipili Bypolls are over, Congress Working President in Odisha, Pradeep Majhi has started opening up. He has given a clear hint that he would be joining the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) soon.

“I will consider joining the BJD if I get an offer to serve the people in a better way. However, there won’t be any compromise on the ideology,” he said.

While invoking ideology, Pradeep gave a clear signal that BJP won’t be his destination in near future, but he put BJD and Congress at par saying there is not much ideological differences between both parties.

If we believe the sources close to him, he is planning to join BJD in the first week of October and decks have been cleared at the highest level to ensure his entry.

Pradeep, who started his political career from the Congress, held the post of Nabarangpur Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Youth Congress President in Odisha, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha before being appointed as the Working President of Congress. He won the Lok Sabha Elections from Nabarangpur in 2009, but lost in 2014 and 2019.

His exit will spell further trouble for the beleaguered Congress in the State.