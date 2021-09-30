TNI Evening News Headlines – September 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 240 more COVID positive cases & 187 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 183 local contact cases and 57 quarantine cases.

➡️ 559 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1013142.

➡️ Pipili By Election: 68.40% voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm.

➡️ Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Bhubaneswar Airport after medical emergency

➡️ Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena announced Covid guidelines for October; Night curfew shall be imposed in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from 8 pm to 5 am from 11th to 20th October, 2021.

➡️ Sale and use of fire crackers shall remain prohibited in the festive season in Odisha.

➡️ Two Olympic medallists Rupinder Pal Singh and Odisha’s Birendra Lakra retire from Indian Men’s Hockey team.

India News

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage reaches nearly 89 crore including 58 lakh vaccine doses administered till 7 pm today.

➡️ Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is likely to quit Congress, he is not likely to join the BJP.

➡️ West Bengal extends ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till October 30.

➡️ UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets family of slain Kanpur businessman, assures them full justice.

➡️ Central Government hikes price of natural gas — used to make fertilisers, run power plants and converted to CNG by 62 pc.

➡️ Digvijaya acknowledges help by Amit Shah, RSS workers during his 2017 Narmada pilgrimage.

➡️ Kerala reports 15,914 new COVID-19 cases, 122 more deaths today.

➡️ Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari takes charge as new IAF chief.

➡️ West Bengal: Voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm – Bhabanipur bypolls 53.32%, Samerganj polls- 78.60% & Jangipur polls- 76.12%.

➡️ Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to stay on as Punjab Congress chief for now, sources say.

World News

➡️ Kannada television actress #Soujanya dies by suicide, leaves note

➡️ Former France President Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to one year in prison

➡️ Zydus Covid vaccine for 12+ to soon become part of inoculation drive: Govt.

➡️ Sikh medicine practitioner shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar.

➡️ India likely to take part in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s anti-terror exercise in Pakistan.