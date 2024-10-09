Congress loses 4 Seats in Haryana for snubbing AAP

TNI Bureau: In the recently concluded elections, BJP scored a hat-trick win by winning Haryana for the record third consecutive time. Despite holding the advantage, Congress failed to go beyond 37 mark in the 90-member House.

BJP won 48 seats, an absolute majority. The AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) failed to make any impact. Barring Jagadhri, none of its candidates could get respectable vote share. AAP candidate Adarsh Pal Singh finished third here with 43,813 votes.

If we take a close look, Congress lost at least 4 seats for failing to take the AAP along. The snub to AAP during seat sharing talks, proved costly for the party as it lost the chance to go past the 40 mark. As 2 out of these 4 seats were won by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), there would not be any impact on BJP, but the party would have a wafer thin majority of 46 in the 90-member House.

Here are the seats where an alliance with AAP, would have ensured a Congress victory.

📌Assandh: Congress Candidate Shamsher Singh Gogi (52,455) lost to BJP Candidate Yoginder Singh Rana (54,761) by 2306 votes. AAP Candidate Amandeep Singh Jundla secured 4290 votes.

📌Dabwali: Congress Candidate Amit Sihag (55,464) lost to INLD Candidate Aditya Devilal (56,074) by 610 votes. AAP Candidate Kuldeep Singh Gadrana secured 6606 votes.

📌Rania: Congress Candidate Sarv Mitter (39,723) lost to INLD Candidate Arjun Chautala by 4191 votes. AAP Candidate Harpinder Singh secured 4697 votes.

📌Uchana Kalan: Congress Candidate Brijendra Singh (48,936) lost to BJP Candidate Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri (48,968) by 32 votes. AAP Candidate Pawan Fauji secured 2495 votes.