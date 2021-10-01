Odisha Covid Analysis – October 1, 2021

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.72%. 559 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Covid Analysis – August 31
116

Insight Bureau:   Odisha reported 477 new Covid cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 74 cases belong to 0-18 years.

65,459 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,202.

Khordha reported 200 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 62 cases in the last 24 hours.

🔶 New Covid Cases – 477
🔶 0-18 years: 74
🔶 New Deaths – 4
🔶 New Recoveries – 559
🔶 Samples Tested – 65,459 (68,254  Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.72% (0.88%  Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (200), Cuttack (62), Balasore (26), Jagatsinghpur (23), Mayurbhanj (23).

🔷 New Deaths  – Cuttack (1), Jagatsinghpur (1), Mayurbhanj (1) and Nayagarh (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 20034245
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1026953
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1013142
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha -5556
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,202.

