How Congress Rebels sink Party’s Boat in Haryana

Chandigarh: The BJP’s victory in Haryana has come as a big setback for the Congress, which had hoped to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiment and its previous Lok Sabha success. Instead, internal divisions, with rebels contesting against the party’s own candidates, led to Congress votes being split across numerous key constituencies.

Key Constituencies Impacted by Rebels:

1. Kalka:

Congress candidate: Pardeep Chaudhary

Position: 2nd, lost by 49,729 votes

Rebel: Gopal Sukhomajri

Votes secured by rebel: 31,688

Margin: 28,924

2. Pundri:

Congress candidate: Sultan Jadaula

Position: 3rd, lost by 26,341 votes

Rebel: Satbir Bhana

Votes secured by rebel: 4,608

Margin: 2,197

3. Rai:

Congress candidate: Jai Bhagwan Antil

Position: 2nd, lost by 59,941 votes

Rebel: Prateek Rajkumar Sharma

Votes secured by rebel: 12,262

Margin: 52,352

4. Gohana:

Congress candidate: Jagbir Singh Malik

Position: 2nd, lost by 46,626 votes

Rebel: Harsh Chhikara

Votes secured by rebel: 14,761

Margin: 42,294

5.Safidon:

Congress candidate: Subhash Gangoli

Position: 2nd, lost by 54,946 votes

Rebel: Jasbir Deswal

Votes secured by rebel: 20,114

Margin: 38,869

6.Dadri:

Congress candidate: Manisha Sangwan

Position: 2nd, lost by 63,611 votes

Rebel: Sanjay Chhaparia

Votes secured by rebel: 3,713

Margin: 61,855

7. Tigaon:

Congress candidate: Rohit Nagar

Position: 3rd, lost by 21,656 votes

Rebel: Lalit Nagar

Votes secured by rebel: 56,828

Margin: 37,401

8. Ambala Cantt.:

Congress candidate: Parvinder Pal Pari

Position: 3rd, lost by 14,469 votes

Rebel: Chitra Sarwara

Votes secured by rebel: 52,581

Margin: 7,277

9. Assandh:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Congress candidate: Shamsher Singh Gogi

Position: 2nd, lost by 52,455 votes

Rebel: Zile Ram Sharma

Votes secured by rebel: 16,302

Margin: 38,459

10. Uchana Kalan:

Congress candidate: Brijendra Singh

Position: 2nd, lost by 48,936 votes

Rebel: Virender Ghogharian

Votes secured by rebel: 31,456

Margin: 17,512

11. Badhra:

Congress candidate: Somvir Singh

Position: 2nd, lost by 51,730 votes

Rebel: Somveer Ghasola

Votes secured by rebel: 26,730

Margin: 32,585

12. Mahendragarh:

Congress candidate: Rao Dan Singh

Position: 2nd, lost by 60,388 votes

Rebel: Sandeep Singh

Votes secured by rebel: 20,834

Margin: 42,202

13. Sohna:

Congress candidate: Rohtas Singh

Position: 2nd, lost by 49,366 votes

Rebel: Javed Ahmed

Votes secured by rebel: 49,210

Margin: 12,033

14. Ballabhgarh:

Congress candidate: Parag Sharma

Position: 4th, lost by 8,674 votes

Rebel: Sharda Rathore

Votes secured by rebel: 44,076

Margin: 17,730

15. Dabwali:

Congress candidate: Amit Sihag

Position: 2nd, lost by 55,464 votes

Rebel: Rajesh Kumar

Votes secured by rebel: 480

Margin: 55,594

16. Rania:

Congress candidate: Sarv Mitter

Position: 2nd, lost by 39,723 votes

Rebel: Ranjit Singh

Votes secured by rebel: 36,401

Margin: 7,513

17. Bahadurgarh:

Congress rebel: Rajesh Joon

Won the seat as an independent with 73,191 votes

Congress candidate: Rajinder Singh Joon

Position: 3rd, lost by 28,955 votes

Margin: 44,236