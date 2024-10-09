How Congress Rebels sink Party’s Boat in Haryana

Chandigarh: The BJP’s victory in Haryana has come as a big setback for the Congress, which had hoped to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiment and its previous Lok Sabha success. Instead, internal divisions, with rebels contesting against the party’s own candidates, led to Congress votes being split across numerous key constituencies.
Key Constituencies Impacted by Rebels:
1. Kalka:
Congress candidate: Pardeep Chaudhary
Position: 2nd, lost by 49,729 votes
Rebel: Gopal Sukhomajri
Votes secured by rebel: 31,688
Margin: 28,924
2. Pundri:
Congress candidate: Sultan Jadaula
Position: 3rd, lost by 26,341 votes
Rebel: Satbir Bhana
Votes secured by rebel: 4,608
Margin: 2,197
3. Rai:
Congress candidate: Jai Bhagwan Antil
Position: 2nd, lost by 59,941 votes
Rebel: Prateek Rajkumar Sharma
Votes secured by rebel: 12,262
Margin: 52,352
4. Gohana:
Congress candidate: Jagbir Singh Malik
Position: 2nd, lost by 46,626 votes
Rebel: Harsh Chhikara
Votes secured by rebel: 14,761
Margin: 42,294
5.Safidon:
Congress candidate: Subhash Gangoli
Position: 2nd, lost by 54,946 votes
Rebel: Jasbir Deswal
Votes secured by rebel: 20,114
Margin: 38,869
6.Dadri:
Congress candidate: Manisha Sangwan
Position: 2nd, lost by 63,611 votes
Rebel: Sanjay Chhaparia
Votes secured by rebel: 3,713
Margin: 61,855
7. Tigaon:
Congress candidate: Rohit Nagar
Position: 3rd, lost by 21,656 votes
Rebel: Lalit Nagar
Votes secured by rebel: 56,828
Margin: 37,401
8. Ambala Cantt.:
Congress candidate: Parvinder Pal Pari
Position: 3rd, lost by 14,469 votes
Rebel: Chitra Sarwara
Votes secured by rebel: 52,581
Margin: 7,277
9. Assandh:
Congress candidate: Shamsher Singh Gogi
Position: 2nd, lost by 52,455 votes
Rebel: Zile Ram Sharma
Votes secured by rebel: 16,302
Margin: 38,459
10. Uchana Kalan:
Congress candidate: Brijendra Singh
Position: 2nd, lost by 48,936 votes
Rebel: Virender Ghogharian
Votes secured by rebel: 31,456
Margin: 17,512
11. Badhra:
Congress candidate: Somvir Singh
Position: 2nd, lost by 51,730 votes
Rebel: Somveer Ghasola
Votes secured by rebel: 26,730
Margin: 32,585
12. Mahendragarh:
Congress candidate: Rao Dan Singh
Position: 2nd, lost by 60,388 votes
Rebel: Sandeep Singh
Votes secured by rebel: 20,834
Margin: 42,202
13. Sohna:
Congress candidate: Rohtas Singh
Position: 2nd, lost by 49,366 votes
Rebel: Javed Ahmed
Votes secured by rebel: 49,210
Margin: 12,033
14. Ballabhgarh:
Congress candidate: Parag Sharma
Position: 4th, lost by 8,674 votes
Rebel: Sharda Rathore
Votes secured by rebel: 44,076
Margin: 17,730
15. Dabwali:
Congress candidate: Amit Sihag
Position: 2nd, lost by 55,464 votes
Rebel: Rajesh Kumar
Votes secured by rebel: 480
Margin: 55,594
16. Rania:
Congress candidate: Sarv Mitter
Position: 2nd, lost by 39,723 votes
Rebel: Ranjit Singh
Votes secured by rebel: 36,401
Margin: 7,513
17. Bahadurgarh:
Congress rebel: Rajesh Joon
Won the seat as an independent with 73,191 votes
Congress candidate: Rajinder Singh Joon
Position: 3rd, lost by 28,955 votes
Margin: 44,236
