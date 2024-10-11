BJP’s Power Management in Small States

TNI Bureau: BJP has been winning and losing many major and small states in India over the years, Gujarat being an exception where BJP has been highly active and holds strong ground too. However, there are a few small states, where the party rose from the dust and then retained those with perfect poll management.

Here We Go:

📌 Tripura:

BJP had come to power in Tripura in 2018, ending 25-year-long CPI(M) rule. The party rose from 0 in 2013 to 36 in the 60-member House in 2018 and retained power in 2023 too when they won 32 seats with perfect poll management.

Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma with 13 seats, played a key role as his presence prevented CPI(M)’s revival. His Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha made a big buzz, but it indirectly helped BJP to retain power in Tripura. Pradyot later joined NDA.

BJP went with Biplab Deb in 2018 and brought Manik Saha as the CM in 2023. It was a strategic move to beat any anti-incumbency wave against the sitting CM.

📌 Assam:

The saffron party had won Assam in 2016 along with junior allies. BJP secured 60 seats, while NDA got 86 seats in the 126-member House. BJP rose from 5 seats in 2011 to 60 in 2016. Himanta Biswa Sarma was the architect of this win, but Sarbananda Sonowal became the CM.

In 2021, BJP managed to hold on to its tally of 60 while its allies declined and could win just 15 seats. NDA's tally went down from 86 to 75, but BJP's strength remained intact. Himanta Biswa Sarma got his due and became the CM.

📌 Haryana:

BJP came to power in Haryana in 2014 by taking the tally from 4 to 47. PM Modi’s close aide ML Khattar became the CM. In 2019, BJP was worried about the anti-incumbency wave, but JJP’s Dushyant Chautala came to its rescue. He won 10 seats as the new entrant, but that helped BJP counter the Congress, which managed to win 31 seats only. BJP’s seats declined from 47 to 40 in the 90-member House, but they formed the government with JJP’s support. ML Khattar became the CM again despite his unpopularity.

Ahead of the general elections, ML Khattar resigned as the CM and moved to the Centre. BJP brought OBC face Nayab Singh Saini who also enjoyed the support of Dalits, Non-Jats and some Jats. BJP stunned all pollsters and political pundits in Haryana by winning the state for a record third time in a row. Its seat share went up from 40 to 48. With the support of 3 Independents, they now enjoy the figure 51 in the 90-member Assembly. Surprisingly, JJP drew blank in this election and its leader Dushyant Chautala finished fifth in his own seat.

📌 Odisha:

The BJP came to power in Odisha in a similar fashion – rose dramatically from 23 to 78 ending Naveen Patnaik's 24-year-long rule. The win was no sort of a miracle. They made Mohan Majhi, a low-profile tribal leader, the CM of Odisha.

Will BJP continue to rule Odisha too in a similar fashion by doing micro management and changing the CM face when the time comes? Let’s wait and watch!