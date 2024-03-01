PM’s Principal Secy P K Mishra visits KIIT-KISS, advocates for Viksit Bharat Vision

TNI Bureau: Dr. P. K. Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, visited KIIT and KISS on Friday, where he had an interactive session with the students, emphasizing the role of education in achieving the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

During his visit to KISS, Dr. Mishra highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment and the pivotal role of education in societal and economic development. He emphasized the significance of hard work, team spirit, and the crucial part students play in realizing the dream of Viksit Bharat, a mission that envisions India transforming into a developed nation by 2047, with a particular focus on women’s empowerment and participation.

Dr. Mishra made a tour of the campus accompanied by the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta. The Founder praised Dr. Mishra for his leadership and for being at the forefront of many transformative policies.

Giving a pep talk to KIIT students under the Knowledge Tree initiative, Dr. Mishra praised the institute’s remarkable journey and said he was impressed by the inclusive architecture and the diversity of the student population in the KIIT Group of Institutes, which includes many from tribal, backward, and hilly regions, reflecting a commendable effort towards inclusivity and preservation of tribal culture and values.

Talking about the National Education Policy for its aim to develop an education system that provides equitable access to all, praising KIIT and KISS for working towards making education more inclusive and already attaining many objectives.

Dr. Mishra reaffirmed the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, emphasizing the laying of a strong foundation in the past decade, the rapid technological advancements, and the emergence of new opportunities for the youth.

He urged students to work hard toward this direction, highlighting the significance of self-reliance, the reduction of corruption, casteism, and communalism, and the role of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

He emphasized the need to shift aspirations from securing government jobs to entrepreneurship, indicating a favorable ecosystem for start-ups in the coming decades.

Encouraging holistic development, Dr. Mishra urged students to engage in activities beyond academics, including sports and yoga, to contribute to society at large.