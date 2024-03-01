TNI Bureau: Preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Odisha are in full swing.
Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Friday chaired a high-level meeting on the preparations for the PM’s visit on March 5. The meeting focused on security arrangements.
PM Modi’s Odisha Visit – Complete Schedule:
➡️Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Bhubaneswar in the afternoon.
➡️PM Modi will proceed to Chandikhole in Jajpur District in a Helicopter.
➡️He will lay foundation of various development projects and unveil new projects.
➡️Narendra Modi will address a public meeting.
➡️He will return to Bhubaneswar and then head back to Delhi in the evening.
