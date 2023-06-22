PM Modi’s Private Dinner at White House & Exchange of Gifts

Washington DC: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a private dinner at the White House for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The leaders discussed various subjects during the meeting. Modi expressed gratitude to President Biden and the First Lady for their hospitality in a tweet. The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson also tweeted about the occasion, emphasizing the friendship between the two leaders. The White House confirmed that the Bidens and PM Modi enjoyed a musical tribute by youth dancers from Studio Dhoom, which showcased the vibrant culture of Indian dance.

The dinner was attended by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and members of the immediate families of both leaders. The White House mentioned that President Biden’s favorite foods, pasta and ice cream, were served along with other delicacies.

PM Modi Gifts Handcrafted Sandalwood Box and 7.5-Carat Eco-Friendly Green Diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden; Check Out State Dinner Menu

In a warm exchange of gestures and diplomatic goodwill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India presented valuable gifts to US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden during their meeting at the White House. The carefully selected gifts showcased India’s rich craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Among the gifts, PM Modi offered a handcrafted sandalwood box, skillfully crafted by an artisan from Jaipur, to President Biden. The box featured intricate carvings of flora and fauna patterns and was made using sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka. Inside the box, a silver idol of Lord Ganesha, a silver diya (oil lamp), a copper plate, and ten silver boxes symbolizing ‘Das Danam’ or ten donations were placed, symbolizing India’s spiritual and philanthropic traditions.

The silver idol of Lord Ganesha and the silver diya were meticulously handcrafted by a renowned family of silversmiths from Kolkata. The copper plate, known as tampra-patra, featured an inscribed shloka and was sourced from Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, a delicately handcrafted silver coconut, representing Gaudaan, was presented by skilled artisans from West Bengal, symbolizing the spirit of generosity.

PM Modi’s gifts to President Biden also included a fragrant piece of sandalwood from Mysore, symbolizing Bhudaan (donation of land), and white sesame seeds from Tamil Nadu, offered as Tildaan. Furthermore, a 24K pure and hallmarked gold coin, handcrafted in Rajasthan, was presented as Hiranyadaan (donation of gold), while Punjab’s ghee (clarified butter) was gifted as Ajyadaan (donation of clarified butter).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Alongside, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented President Joe Biden with a first edition print of the book “The Ten Principal Upanishads,” published by Faber and Faber Ltd of London and printed at the University Press Glasgow as a gift.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi bestowed an exceptional gift upon US First Lady Jill Biden—a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond, proudly made in India. The exquisite diamond was crafted using eco-diversified resources, such as solar and wind power, making it an environmentally friendly choice. Presented in a papier mache box known as kar-e-kalamdani, which was meticulously prepared in Kashmir using paper pulp enhanced with intricate naqqashi (design), the green diamond reflected the unique bond between the two nations.

In return, the Bidens also offered several noteworthy gifts to PM Modi, including a handmade antique American book galley from the early 20th century, a vintage American camera along with an archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography.

To honor the visit of Prime Minister Modi, the Bidens will be hosting a state dinner with an Indian touch. The dinner, featuring a peacock-themed decor representing India’s Tricolour, will be prepared by Chef Nina Curtis, renowned for her expertise in plant-based dishes. The vegetarian menu will include delicacies such as lemon-dill yogurt sauce, crisped millet cakes, summer squashes, marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon, tangy avocado sauce, stuffed portobello mushrooms, creamy saffron-infused risotto, and rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake. The dinner will be complemented by Patel Red Blend 2019 and Stone Tower Chardonnay “Kristi” 2021.

Earlier, the leaders shared a private dinner that featured a delightful spread of pasta, ice cream, and other delectable dishes.

Earlier in the day, First Lady Jill Biden hosted PM Modi at the National Science Foundation (NSF) for an event highlighting shared priorities in education and workforce development between India and the US. The event focused on expanding access to quality education and workforce redevelopment across higher education institutions. PM Modi presented five proposals to enhance collaboration in the education and research sector between India and the US.

PM Modi’s visit will continue with a State Dinner at the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, which will be attended by 400 guests. The visit also includes an address by PM Modi to a joint session of the US Congress.