Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi’s silence on Manipur Violence

New Delhi: A day after Home Minister Amit Shah called for an all-party meet on June 24 to deliberate on the Manipur crisis, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence and said that the meeting is being called in his absence as it is not important for him.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, “Manipur is burning for last 50 days but the Prime Minister is silent. An all party meeting has been called at a time when he himself is not in the country. It is clear that for Prime Minister, this meeting is not important.”

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal also termed BJP’s move “too little too late” which came only after CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi addressed the people of the northeastern state.

Taking a dig at Shah, Venugopal said, “Well after 50 days of death and destruction in Manipur, HM Amit Shah’s call for an all-party meeting is too little too late. The government only woke up after Sonia Gandhi ji’s address to the people of Manipur.”

Slamming the government, the Congress leader said that at the outset, the Prime Minister’s (Narendra Modi) absence from such a serious meeting displays his “cowardice and unwillingness” to confront his failures. Even when multiple delegations sought meetings with him, he had no time for them, he added.

“The Home Minister himself has presided over this situation and made no progress, in fact things have worsened since his visit. Can we expect genuine peace under his stewardship? Moreover, the continuation of the partisan state government and non-implementation of President’s Rule is a travesty,” he said.

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP said that “any effort for peace must take place in Manipur, where the warring communities are brought on the discussion table and a political solution is arrived at”.

“This effort will lack seriousness if it is done sitting in Delhi. The entire nation expects a serious intervention from the Union Government, which has been missing in action so far,” Venugopal added.(IANS)