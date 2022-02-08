PM Modi praises Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Rajya Sabha; Know why

Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Rajya Sabha for being at the forefront of reforms in mining/coal sectors, while replying to the Motion of Thanks on President’s address.

Replying to Motion of Thanks, PM Modi said that reforms in the minerals sector have got strength from coal mining reforms. The coal mining reforms in India have led to significant increase in profits from Rs.14000 crore to Rs. 35000 crore and good thing is that the State Government got all the revenues that recieved from Mining auction.

Reportedly, 8 coal bearing States, including Odisha got benefit by the launch of 4th tranche of auction for commercial mining of coal.