PM Modi slams Congress in Parliament

Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while Replying to Motion of Thanks to President’s Address, slammed Congress in the parliament saying family-run parties are the biggest threat to India’s democracy. He also held it responsible for several ills confronting the country.

He also countered the opposition for running “campaigns against India’s vaccination programme”, while lauding the healthworkers and 1.3 crore Indians for their resilient fight against the pandemic.

Earlier on Monday, Modi had launched a devastating attack on the Congress, accusing it of promoting separatism in the country and becoming the “leader of the tukde-tukde gang” by following the Britishers’ footsteps of “divide and rule”. Further the Prime Minister states the Congress “crossed all limits” during the COVID pandemic and accused them of instigating and terrifying innocent labourers into fleeing to their native states.

“Some people need self-analyzation. When an all-party meeting over Corona was called and government was supposed to give detailed presentation, many attempts were made to speak to some political parties to convince them to not attend the meeting. They themselves did not come and boycotted the meeting,” he added.

“Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the House claimed the party had laid the foundation of the country and the BJP had only hoisted its flag. It was not said out of joke , some people believe that India was born in 1947. “he added.

However, he expressed his gratitude to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress for attending the meeting.

“Family-based parties are the biggest threat to India’s democracy. The biggest loss any party faces due to this is good talent,” Modi said.

“If Congress was not there, the country would not have suffered Emergency, massacre of Sikhs, casteism, and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.”

The PM claimed that when the Congress was in power, they didn’t allow the country’s development, and now as the Opposition, they are obstructing the development of the country.

The PM further added everyone should know that Congress removed Lata Mangeshkar’s brother from All India Radio because he recited Savarkar’s poetry. Is this Congress’ freedom of speech?

The prime minister further added that everyone must focus on how to take country forward in the next 25 years when India completes 100 years of Independence.

The prime minister also reminded everyone that Mahatma Gandhi had wanted the Congress to cease to exist.