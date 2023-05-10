TNI Morning News Headlines – May 10, 2023

➡️ Polling begins at 253 booths amid tight security arrangements in Jharsuguda. 2.21 lakh voters to decide fate of 9 candidates. Polling to continue till 6 pm today.

➡️ 9.75% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in Jharsuguda by-election.

➡️ Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express to run from May 15.

➡️ Temperature of 34.2 degree Celsius recorded till 8.30 am in Jharsuguda.

➡️ A girl fell into the Burla Power Canal in Sambalpur district and went missing while meeting her male friend.

➡️ Depression over BoB to intensify into cyclonic storm today. Cyclone ‘Mocha’ to make landfall over Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts: IMD.

➡️ Voting begins for high-stakes Karnataka Assembly elections. 8.26% voter turnout recorded till 9 am.

➡️ 7.93% voter turnout in Suar and 10.14% voter turnout recorded in Chhanbey till 9 am in Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav completes 3000 runs in IPL career.

➡️ Imran Khan’s party calls for ‘nationwide strike’ today against former Pakistan PM’s arrest.