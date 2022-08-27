PM Modi inaugurates Atal Bridge on Sabarmati River

Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Atal Bridge for pedestrians across the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. With an attractive design and equipped with LED lights, the bridge is about 300 meters long and 14 meters wide. Apart from pedestrians, cyclists can also cross the river using this bridge.

It is said to be the largest foot over bridge in the country. The bridge was designed by STUP Consultants, a Mumbai-based company. The bridge decorated with attractive lights will attract tourists. The bridge has many facilities including multi-level car parking. It will facilitate transit to the east and west banks of the river.

People will be able to easily access the multi-level car parking and other public spaces in the eastern part to the flower park and event grounds in the western part. After the construction of this bridge, this river bank will become a special tourist destination. A total cost of Rs 74.29 crore has been spent for the construction of Atal Bridge.