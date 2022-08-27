13,000 Schools accuse Karnataka Govt of Corruption in Letter to PM

Insight Bureau: Two Karnataka school associations have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government of corruption. The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools and the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association have urged Prime Minister Modi to investigate alleged bribes demanded by the state education department in order for educational institutions to receive recognition certificates.

According to the letter, “Unscientific, irrational, discriminatory, and noncompliance norms are implemented only to unpowered private schools, and massive corruption exists,” The associations alleged that numerous complaints and pleas to state education minister BC Nagesh went unnoticed, and they started demanding Mr. Nagesh’s resignation.

“Two different BJP ministers essentially caused a great deal of harm to budget schools rather than schools that are commercializing education by allowing increasing numbers of investors to set up, effectively costing parents more fees per child,” the letter said.

The associations also claimed that despite the start of the new academic year, government-mandated textbooks have yet to reach schools. The school associations have urged Prime Minister Modi to gaze into the allegations and launch an investigation into the Karnataka education ministry’s operations.