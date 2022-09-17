PM Modi gets Birthday Wish through Almond Art

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 on Saturday with several events being organised across the country to mark the occasion. Wishes poured in since the morning from all over the world.

On the occasion, Odia artist Priyanka Sahani has showered her wishes to the prime minister in a unique and artistic way.

Priyanka has made the entire journey of PM Modi from a common man to the prime minister of India by using almonds.

She has drawn seven incredible miniature portraits of Modi on seven almonds as glimpses of the entire journey of him from birth to becoming the Prime Minister.

The almonds are arranged in such a way and sequentially from Modiji’s birthplace Gujarat to his workplace New Delhi.

It took seven hours to create such miniature art, Priyanka said.

“Almonds are helpful in strengthening the memory, and Modiji is one of the most brilliant personality in the world so I used almonds to make the miniature arts which represent the life journey of our honorable Prime Minister”, she added.

Notably, Priyanka on Modi’s 71st birthday, had made 8-feet long portrait of Modi using food grains which gained huge appreciation.

