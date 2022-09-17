PM Modi releases the Cheetahs in Kuno National Park

TNI Bureau: India is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday today, with wishes pouring on him from all over the world. On the occasion he has released eight Cheetahs into the Kuno National Park today.

The special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs, five females and three males, from Namibia left on Friday night, and landed in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior today at 7:50 am.

Prime Minister Modi released the cheetahs into quarantine enclosures at around 10.45 am today.

The cheetahs are brought from Namibia as a part of ‘Project Cheetah’, the world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, officials said.

The release of wild cheetahs by the prime minister in KNP is part of the efforts to revitalise and diversify India’s wildlife and its habitat. The introduction of the fastest land animal in India is being done under Project Cheetah, which is world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.