PM Modi Expresses Solidarity with Israel After Terrorist Attacks

New Delhi, TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep shock and solidarity with Israel on Saturday after a series of terrorist attacks, including a surprise attack by Hamas militants from Gaza, left the country reeling. The attack claimed the lives of at least 22 Israelis and wounded hundreds, marking one of the deadliest incursions into Israeli territory in years.

PM Modi, in a tweet, condemned the attacks as “terrorist attacks” and extended his thoughts and prayers to the innocent victims and their families. He affirmed India’s unwavering support for Israel during this challenging period.

In response to the attack, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the country to be at war, vowing to extract an “unprecedented price” from its enemies. Hamas militants from Gaza took control of some towns and villages in southern parts of Israel, leading to an unknown number of hostages being taken and soldiers being kidnapped. Disturbing reports surfaced of an Israeli woman soldier being killed by Hamas terrorists and paraded naked.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) launched airstrikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, targeting military compounds and operational command centers belonging to the terrorist organization. Simultaneously, Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed to be holding several Israeli soldiers’ captive.

The situation is expected to escalate further, with the Israeli police chief of the southern district indicating that the conflict could continue for days. Some casualties include police officers.

Amidst this crisis, Egypt has issued a warning of “grave consequences” if tensions between Israel and the Palestinians continue to escalate. Egypt’s foreign ministry called for maximum restraint, emphasizing the need to protect civilians from further danger.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri held discussions with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to address the developments between Israel and the Palestinians. Both sides were urged to exercise restraint to prevent further serious risks.

As the situation continues to evolve, the international community watches closely, hoping for a swift resolution to the escalating tensions in the region.