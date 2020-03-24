PM Modi announces 21-Day Nationwide Lockdown from Midnight

TNI Bureau: In a bid to fight the menace of Coronavirus, PM Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day (3 weeks) lockdown across the country from midnight today.

“If we won’t follow the nationwide lockdown for 21 days, we will be pushed back by 21 years,” said the PM urging people to stay at home and practice social distancing.

“With folded hands, I appeal to people not to go out of their homes. One step outside can make way for coronavirus into your house,” adds PM Modi.

“We may have to pay financial cost for this lockdown but it is important for safety of people, says PM while applauding the Corona Warriors who work round the clock to ensure convenience to others.

The PM made it clear it’s another kind of curfew, which is in the larger interest of the nation.

PM shows a poster saying corona means ‘Koi Road Par Na Nikle’ (No one should come out on roads). “This is time for patience and discipline; I appeal to you with folded hands to remember people putting their lives at risk for our safety,” said Modi.

“All steps are being taken by central and state government to ensure supply of essential commodities. There should not be any panic. Stay away from rumours, superstition and misinformation and follow the guidelines/advisory given by the Centre and State Governments. Don’t take any medicines without prescription”, said Narendra Modi.

“Centre has made allocation of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen health infrastructure to tackle coronavirus”, adds PM Modi.

Union Home Ministry has issued guidelines on #21DaysLockdown in India.

Guidelines list the services that would be open and closed during the #21DaysOfLockdown period.