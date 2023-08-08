Pinaki tears into Congress; backs Modi Govt

In a clear departure from BJD’s previous equidistant policy, Puri MP Pinaki Mishra lashed out at the Congress and extended unconditional support to the Modi Government on behalf of his party.

“Congress Party is adept at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. They are also adept at cutting their nose to spite their face. Every time PM Modi speaks, he has pushed the Congress Party through the shredder. Despite this, Congress has brought the no-confidence motion, which defies the common sense, logic and political sense,” said Pinaki Mishra.

Pinaki Mishra questioned the timing and rationale behind the no-confidence motion and said it’s doomed to fail and will be rejected by a huge majority.

“I can’t support a No-Confidence Motion against a Central Government even though we are against the BJP politically. I am grateful to the Central Government for doing a lot for Odisha,” he added.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Pinaki Mishra invoked the cooperative federalism and explained how Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised CM Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar a few days ago. “Political fight occurs during the elections. Then after, there should be a focus on governance and we are following that principle,” he added.

During the course of the discussion, Pinaki Mishra hailed PM Modi as a ‘peerless speaker’ and said he is the best orator among the political class in the present time.

Speaking on the issue of Manipur, Pinaki Mishra said the strife is not of 10 years, but it continues for the last 50-60 years. He explained how things have gone wrong and agreed that the State Government and Centre have to do more to restore peace, normalcy and trust.

Pinaki spoke on the issue of Women’s Reservation Bill and urged PM Modi to pass the bill in the coming Winter Session of the Parliament in the larger interest of women in India.