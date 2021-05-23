Petroleum Ministry PSUs to set up 7 PSA Oxygen Plants in Odisha

TNI Bureau: In a bid to meet the shortage of medical oxygen in the State, the PSUs of the Petroleum Ministry are setting up captive PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) oxygen generation plants to boost emergency care for Covid19 patients in 7 districts of Odisha.

The Petroleum PSUs will set up these plants at Bargarh, Khordha, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Puri, Sambalpur and Rourkela, informed Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday.

The Centre has also approved to establish PSA oxygen generation plants in another 8 districts of Odisha.

DRDO will set up these plants at Balasore, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Nayagarh and Sonepur through PM Cares Fund.