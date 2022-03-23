Morning News Insight – March 23, 2022

🔹Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev sent to Banpur sub-jail after his bail plea was rejected.

🔹4 members of a family were murdered near Pitala Chhak under Hinjilicut PS in Ganjam over objectionable comments.

🔹Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row.

🔹Ministry of Home Affairs accepts resignation of J&K Advisor to Lt. Governor Farooq Khan. He may join BJP.

🔹Nation pays tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

🔹Russia would use nuclear weapons only if the country’s existence is threatened.

🔹World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty retires from Lawn Tennis at the age of 25.

🔹NATO invites Ukraine’s President Zelensky to address the coalition’s summit on Thursday via video conferencing.

🔹Poland seeks expulsion of Russia from G-20.