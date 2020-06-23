English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Patanjali launches Ayurvedic Medicines for “Corona Treatment”

By Sagarika Satapathy
493

TNI Bureau: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Group CEO Balkrishna claimed major breakthrough in the fight against Coronavirus, while launching Ayurvedic medicines ‘Swasari Vati’ and ‘Coronil’ for coronavirus contagion.

The Patanjali Group claimed that the medicine is the first and foremost evidence-based Ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus infection.

Related Posts

Ayush Ministry cracks whip on Patanjali’s…

Ratha Jatra 2020: Chariots of Holy Deities reach Gundicha…

As per the Patanjali Group, the trial on COVID-19 patients was conducted by Patanjali Research Institute along with NIMS University, Jaipur. The Corona positive patients get cured within 3-15 days, it claimed.

The COVID therapy using the Ayurvedic medicines has been suggested for adults ranging between 15-80 years. Children are advised to take half of the dosage prescribed for adults.

Latest Update

https://enewsinsight.com/ayush-ministry-cracks-whip-on-patanjalis-coronil/

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!