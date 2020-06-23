Patanjali launches Ayurvedic Medicines for “Corona Treatment”

TNI Bureau: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Group CEO Balkrishna claimed major breakthrough in the fight against Coronavirus, while launching Ayurvedic medicines ‘Swasari Vati’ and ‘Coronil’ for coronavirus contagion.

The Patanjali Group claimed that the medicine is the first and foremost evidence-based Ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus infection.

As per the Patanjali Group, the trial on COVID-19 patients was conducted by Patanjali Research Institute along with NIMS University, Jaipur. The Corona positive patients get cured within 3-15 days, it claimed.

The COVID therapy using the Ayurvedic medicines has been suggested for adults ranging between 15-80 years. Children are advised to take half of the dosage prescribed for adults.