Bhubaneswar reports 2 new COVID-19 +Ve Cases; 5 cured in 24 hrs

TNI Bureau: 2 new COVID-19 +ve cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hrs.
Of the 2 new cases, 1 have been reported from home quarantine and 1 local contact.
Total number of Corona positive cases in the Capital City has gone up to 198 out of which 96 are active cases.
Home Quarantine Case:
👉1 case of Jaydev Vihar, near Mayfair Hotel – 39 years male (with a travel history of Mumbai)
Local ontact Case:
👉1 case of Saranpalli, ward 26 – 30 years male (service provider of a private hospital)
5 Cured cases:
👉1 case of 34 years male (Railway Staff)
👉1 case of 37 years male (Dumduma, HB Colony)
👉1 case of 22 years male (Nirankari Nagar)
👉1 case of 32 years male (Nayapalli area)
👉1 case of 27 years male (Bhimpur)
Bhubaneswar Corona Updates:
👉 Total cases – 198
👉 Recovered – 98
👉 Active cases – 96
👉 Deceased – 3
