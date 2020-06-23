Bhubaneswar reports 2 new COVID-19 +Ve Cases; 5 cured in 24 hrs

TNI Bureau: 2 new COVID-19 +ve cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hrs.

Of the 2 new cases, 1 have been reported from home quarantine and 1 local contact.

Total number of Corona positive cases in the Capital City has gone up to 198 out of which 96 are active cases.

Home Quarantine Case:

👉1 case of Jaydev Vihar, near Mayfair Hotel – 39 years male (with a travel history of Mumbai)

Local ontact Case:

👉1 case of Saranpalli, ward 26 – 30 years male (service provider of a private hospital)

5 Cured cases:

👉1 case of 34 years male (Railway Staff)

👉1 case of 37 years male (Dumduma, HB Colony)

👉1 case of 22 years male (Nirankari Nagar)

👉1 case of 32 years male (Nayapalli area)

👉1 case of 27 years male (Bhimpur)

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates:

👉 Total cases – 198

👉 Recovered – 98

👉 Active cases – 96

👉 Deceased – 3