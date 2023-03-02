Panel comprising of PM, LoP, CJI to appoint Election Commissioners

TNI Bureau: The Chief Election Commissioner of India and Elections Commissioners will now be appointed by the President following recommendation of a special committee, rules the Supreme Court.

According to a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph, a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India will select the Chief Election Commissioner and elections commissioners and send their names for the President’s approval.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

If LoP is not there, then leader of the single largest opposition party in Lok Sabha will be in committee to appoint ECs, CEC.

The Election Commission will have an independent secretariat, rule-making powers, an independent budget. It will have protection from impeachment too.

The apex court bench which also included Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar in a unanimous verdict, held that this norm will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is made by Parliament.