A Tribute to Popular Odia Actor Pintu Nanda

TNI Bureau: Odia film lovers won’t get the opportunity to see the acting skills of their much loved actor Pintu Nanda who died late yesterday night. He died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. However, be it an album or a film or be it a comedian or a hero, Pintu Nanda’s performance has always touched the hearts of the audience.

Pintu Nanda was born on 7 July, 1977, in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district. He did his higher education in Delhi after completing his schooling from SK Academy.

Pintu entered the Odia industry through telefilms. In 1996, Pintu debuted the Ollywood industry through the film ‘Koili’. Pintu came to limelight from the album ‘E Gaura Ajikali Kana Khauchhu.’

Pintu’d impeccable performance in more than 50 films has touched the hearts of the audience.

Similarly, Pintu Nanda gained much appreciations from the audience for his role as Balabhadra in ‘Jay Jagannath’ film. Then he showed his magic in films like ‘Maa Gojbayani’, ‘Bahudibe Mo Jagabalia’, ‘Sathire’, ‘Rakhiba Jadi Se Mariba Kie’, ‘O My Love’, ‘Rakate Lekhichhi Naa’, Kalishankar.

Similarly, Pintu also acted in movies like ‘Prema Rutu Asilare’ in 2006, ‘Dosti’ in 2011, ‘Hata Dhari Chalutha’ in 2013, ‘Rumku Jhumana’ in 2017, ‘Katha Deli Matha Chhuee’ in 2017 and ‘Wrong Number’ in 2022.

In 2022, Pintu won the best comedian award for the film ‘Rang No’. He also acted in some Odia serials including ‘Shankhasindur’. He also worked as a presenter of some television programs of the Doordarshan.

There’s no doubt that a big gap was created in the Odia entertainment industry with the death of Pintu Nanda, who died due to liver-related ailments. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

People of different walks of life including Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled Nanda’s death. His body will be brought to Bhubaneswar today and last rites to be conducted at Swargadwara in Puri tomorrow, informed sources.