TNI Morning News Headlines – May 29, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha today.
➡️Independent Candidate from Dharmasala, Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo expelled from BJP.
➡️Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev’s health deteriorates in jail, admitted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack.
➡️Puri Jagannath Temple receives over 1 kg Gold as donation in the temple donation box.
➡️Cyclone Remal: 36 dead in 4 States (Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya) due to heavy rains, landslide across northeast India.
➡️Supreme Court’s Registry refuses urgent listing request of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for the extension of his interim bail by 7 days on medical grounds in the Delhi excise policy case.
➡️Sensex declines 416.1 points to 74,754.35 in early trade; Nifty drops 125.9 points to 22,762.25.
➡️Sachin Tendulkar likely to be present in New York for T20 World Cup game between India and Pakistan.
➡️South Africa Election: A total of 937,144 voters participated in the special voting process.
➡️Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999.
