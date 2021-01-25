Padma Awards 2021 announced; Details Here

TNI Bureau: This year President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the list of 119 eminent personalities for the prestigious Padma Awards 2021.

While 102 people will get Padma Shri, 7 will get Padma Vibhushan and 10 to get Padma Bhushan.

29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee.

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and singer SP Balasubramaniam were among the Padma Vibhushan recipients.

Similarly, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and late political stalwart Ram Vilas Paswan are among those who have been awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously.

Here is the list of Padma Awardees:

Padma Vibhushan:

➡️ Shri Shinzo Abe- Public Affairs- Japan

➡️ Shri S P Balasubramaniam (Posthumous)- Art- Tamil Nadu

➡️ Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde- Medicine- Karnataka

➡️ Shri Narinder Singh Kapany (Posthumous)- Science and Engineering- United States of America

➡️ Maulana Wahiduddin Khan- Others- Spiritualism- Delhi

➡️ Shri B. B. Lal- Others- Archaeology- Delhi

➡️ Shri Sudarshan Sahoo- Art- Odisha