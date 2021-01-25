Padma Vibhushan to Odia Sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo

TNI Bureau: 6 Odia personalities have been chosen for the prestigious Padma Awards 2021. Renowned Sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo (83), who is also the founder of Sudarshan Art & Crafts Village, Bhubaneswar, has been awarded Padma Vibhushan, second highest civilian award after Bharat Ratna. He is among the 7 personalities across India and world chosen for this coveted award.

5 other Odia personalities have been chosen for Padma Shri. They include Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar (Literature and Education), Nanda Prusty (Literature and Education), Shanti Devi (Social Work), Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi (Medicine) and Purnamasi Jani (Art).

Dr. Rajat Kar is the longest and oldest active commentator of the World Famous Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath in both TV and Radio. He has been active for the last 61 years – a rare record.