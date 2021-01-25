Odisha-Mo Parivar extends help to Diploma Engineer Losy Behera

TNI Bureau: Help came from Odisha-Mo Parivar for Diploma Engineer Losy Behera (from Chainpur in Delang block of Puri District), who was having a tough time to pay her college fees and had to work as a daily wage labourer under MGNREGA so that she could get her certificate.

After the news came into light, Odisha-Mo Parivar Convenor Arup Patnaik investigated the matter and informed Puri Collector Samarth Verma about it. He also intimated Khordha MLA Jyotitendra Nath Mitra.

Following the intervention of Odisha-Mo Parivar and the MLA, Losy has received her certificate from Barunei Institute of Engineering.

Odisha-Mo Parivar Convenor Arup Patnaik held detailed discussions with local leaders, Losy Behera and her family members at the Bhubaneswar office and assured all support to fulfill the aspirations of Losy Behera, the brave girl, who wants to be self-reliant and live with dignity and honour.