Padampur to be declared a District by Dec 31, 2023

TNI Bureau: Padampur Sub-division will become a District by December 31, 2023, as informed by the Action Committee after meeting Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today.

The CM has assured the Committee to take adequate steps towards formation of the new district.

BJD will list this assurance in its election manifesto for Padampur Bypoll, as informed by the Committee.

The agitation will be withdrawn once the election manifesto is released by the BJD. Earlier, BJD had backed the demand of a Padampur district ahead of the bypoll to be held on December 5.