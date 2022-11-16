TNI News Headlines – November 16, 2022

🔹 Padampur to become a District by December 31, 2023, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gives assurance.

🔹 Temperature drops to 6.4 degree Celsius at Koraput’s Semiliguda.

🔹 NABARD sanctions Rs 220.50cr to Odisha Government under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

🔹 At the closing session of G20 Bali Summit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo symbolically hands over G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

🔹 PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak, discusses bilateral ties.

🔹 Delhi Police takes DNA samples of Shraddha’s father to match traced bones. Court approves narco test of Aftab Poonawala.

🔹 Masks no more compulsory during air travel, says Civil Aviation Ministry.

🔹 MS Dhoni to captain Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, confirms CEO Viswanathan.

🔹 NASA launched its Artemis 1 lunar mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida today.

🔹 Poland President says the missiles that killed 2 people inside the Polish territory were from Ukraine air defence; accidental.