TNI News Headlines – November 16, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
🔹Padampur to become a District by December 31, 2023, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gives assurance.
 
🔹Temperature drops to 6.4 degree Celsius at Koraput’s Semiliguda.
 
🔹NABARD sanctions Rs 220.50cr to Odisha Government under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).
 
🔹PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak, discusses bilateral ties.
 
🔹Delhi Police takes DNA samples of Shraddha’s father to match traced bones. Court approves narco test of Aftab Poonawala.
🔹Masks no more compulsory during air travel, says Civil Aviation Ministry.
 
🔹MS Dhoni to captain Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, confirms CEO Viswanathan.
 
🔹NASA launched its Artemis 1 lunar mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida today.
 
🔹Poland President says the missiles that killed 2 people inside the Polish territory were from Ukraine air defence; accidental.
 
🔹Donald Trump to fight 2024 US presidential election.
