Global Population rises to 8 Billion

TNI Bureau: Today, November 15, 2022, the planet’s population will surpass the 8 billion thresholds. Asian nations, especially India and China, have recently dominated the population growth.

China’s population growth is expected to slow down, however India’s population will continue to rise and will overtake China in less than a year.

In 1804, the number of people on earth reached one billion. In 1930, it took an additional 126 years to reach the second billion, and a further 30 years to reach the third. The fifth billion was completed in just 13 years, while the fourth billion only required 14 years.

Between 1963 and 1972, the annual population growth rate reached its maximum point of over 2%. Since then, the growth rate has decreased and has been below 1% since 2021.

According to data from the World Bank, it is further anticipated to decline until 2050.

Over a third of the world’s population will be accounted for by China and India in 2022, with a share of 18.2% for China and 17.7% for India. With 4.2% and 3.5% of the world’s population, respectively, the US and Indonesia are in second and third place.

By 2050, this is anticipated to have changed, with India having the highest population share in the world at 16.8% and China’s population share having decreased by more than 4.2%.

Africa has the youngest population, with a median age of just 20, and Europe has the oldest, with a median age of about 43. Asia makes up the majority of the world’s population.