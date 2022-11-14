Padampur Bypoll: Voting Time fixed at 7 AM to 4 PM

TNI Bureau: Polling time for the by-election to Padampur Assembly constituency in Bargarh district reduced by two hours due to onset of winter and Maoist threat.

The election commission (EC) has fixed voting time. The voting will begin at 7 AM and end at 4 PM on December 5.

The decision comes after an all party meeting that was convened on Monday.

While the name of Pradip Purohit was declared by the BJP as its candidate for the upcoming bye-election to the Padampur Assembly Constituency, Congress announced the name of Satya Bhusan Sahu as its candidate for the Padampur bye-election.

Similarly, BJD today nominated Barsha Singh Bariha, daughter of late MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha as its candidate for Padampur by-election.