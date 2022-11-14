Barsha Singh Bariha named as BJD Candidate for Padampur Bypoll

By Sagar Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Putting all speculations into rest, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has named Barsha Singh Bariha, elder daughter of late Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha, as its candidate for Padampur Bypoll.

Barsha Singh Bariha is married to Smruti Sourav Baliarsingh, son of senior BJP leader from Satyabadi, Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh.

BJP has fielded former MLA Prdip Purohit from Padampur while Congress has fielded 3-time MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu in the high-voltage assembly bypoll.

Bypolls in Padampur will be held on December 5. Counting of votes will take place on December 8.

