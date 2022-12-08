Padampur Bypoll: BJD heading for a Big Win

TNI Bureau: After the end of 11 rounds of counting, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has taken a substantial lead of 21,351 votes in Padampur Bypoll.

While BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha has secured 59,416 votes after Round 11, BJP candidate Pradip Singh Purohit has received 38,065 votes. The Congress is heading towards a disaster by securing only 2085 votes so far.

In total, there will be 23 rounds in Padampur Bypoll. After Jharbandh, counting is underway in Padampur and then it will be done in Paikamal.