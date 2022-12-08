BJP sweeping Gujarat; Close Fight in Himachal

TNI Bureau: As expected, the ruling BJP is surging ahead in Gujarat and leading in 147 out of 182 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 23 seats only. The Aam Aadmi Party is leading in just 9 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, there is a neck and neck contest between ruling BJP and Congress. The Congress is leading in 31 seats, while BJP is ahead in 34 seats. Others are ahead in 3 seats.

Situation is changing every moment in Himachal Pradesh while Gujarat has given a massive mandate to BJP.