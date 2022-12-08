Congress stuns BJP in Himchal Pradesh

TNI Bureau: The worst fears of BJP came true. People of Himachal Pradesh rejected the ruling party and went with Congress, keeping their anti-establishment stance intact.

Congress has 26 seats so far and is leading in 13 seats, making it 39 in the 68-member assembly. It’s a decisive mandate for the party. BJP has won 14 seats so far and is leading in 12, making it 26.

Independents are leading in 3 seats. Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur has resigned from his post after BJP’s loss. The Congress is trying to keep its flock together, fearing poaching.