OTV Chief Reporter Arindam Das dies during Elephant Rescue Operation

Insight Bureau: Odisha Television Limited (OTV) chief reporter Arindam Das died in a boat capsize while covering elephant rescue near Mundali bridge on Friday.

The operation to rescue an elephant stuck near Mundali in the Mahanadi river turned tragic as the boat used by the ODRAF team capsized.

The ODRAF personnel, Arindam and the cameraman were rescued in critical condition.

The Emergency Officer of SCB Medical College & Hospital, Dr Bhubanananda Maharana informed that Arindam was brought dead as he was swept away by strong flooded currents. Meanwhile, the cameraman Pravat Sinha is in the ICU.

Reportedly a six-member Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team along with two media persons entered into the river to rescue the tusker.

While the OTV cameraman and three ODRAF personnel are in the ICU, one ODRAF personnel is still missing.

Arindam Das, who started his journalism career in 2004, was known for his excellent coverage during crime and natural disasters. He received accolade for Cyclone Fani coverage too.