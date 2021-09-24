OTV announces Rs 20 lakh compensation to Arindam Das’ Family

Insight Bureau: Odisha Television Limited (OTV) announced Rs 20 lakh compensation to the family of working journalist Arindam Das who died in a boat capsize while covering elephant rescue near Mundali bridge on Friday.

The reporter Arindam drowned in Mahanadi river during live coverage of an elephant stuck in the river.

He was known for his daredevil coverage of disasters and always volunteered to go to ground zero.

Out of six, five were rescued in a critical state and rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

While the OTV cameraman Prabhat Sinha and three ODRAF personnel are in the ICU, one ODRAF personnel is still missing.

Expressing grief over the incident, OTV MD Jagi Mangat Panda said, “Losing Arindam is a colossal loss. No amount of monetary compensation can fill the void he has left in our lives. His family is now our family and we will take care of them.”

