Operation Gaja: Rescue Operations underway in Munduli

Insight Bureau: An elephant has been stuck near Mundali bridge in Athagarh of Cuttack district while crossing Mahanadi river on Friday.

Reportedly, a herd of 17 elephants were crossing the Mahanadi river when seven of them got swept away by heavy currents.

While the remaining six elephants had reached near Nuasasan in Athgarh block of Cuttack district, one elephant got stuck near Mundali bridge.

On getting the information, fire services personnel along with the forest officials are attempting ‘Operation Gaja’ for rescuing the tusker. Reportedly, Crane will be used to pull the elephant out of water.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A rescue oporation team which was deployed to help the trapped elephant fell in trouble after the boat overturned. They were later rescued by other officials.