English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Only COVID-19 NEGATIVE Persons allowed to return to Odisha: HC

By TNI Bureau
110

TNI Bureau: The Orissa High Court on Thursday ordered the State Govt that migrant workers who stranded in other States should test negative for the coronavirus before entering the State.

While hearing a petition, Orissa High Court today in a written order said, “The state government should ensure that all migrants who are in queue to come to Odisha should be tested negative of Covid-19 before boarding the conveyance”.

Related Posts

3 more COVID-19 +VE cases detected in Bhubaneswar

Updated List of Red, Orange and Green Zones in Odisha

Odisha registered its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Thursday with 34 more positive cases, taking the total positive cases to 219.

Following Orissa HighCourt order, 3 Trains carrying returnees from Surat scheduled for departure from tomorrow, have been cancelled.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!