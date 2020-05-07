Only COVID-19 NEGATIVE Persons allowed to return to Odisha: HC

TNI Bureau: The Orissa High Court on Thursday ordered the State Govt that migrant workers who stranded in other States should test negative for the coronavirus before entering the State.

While hearing a petition, Orissa High Court today in a written order said, “The state government should ensure that all migrants who are in queue to come to Odisha should be tested negative of Covid-19 before boarding the conveyance”.

Odisha registered its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Thursday with 34 more positive cases, taking the total positive cases to 219.

Following Orissa HighCourt order, 3 Trains carrying returnees from Surat scheduled for departure from tomorrow, have been cancelled.