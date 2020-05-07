English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

3 more COVID-19 +VE cases detected in Bhubaneswar

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: Three more Coronavirus Positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar, taking the number of cases in the Capital City to 50. The three new cases are from Mancheswar (Male, 46), VSS Nagar (Male, 34) and Suryanagar (Male, 67). The active cases in Bhubaneswar has now gone up to 16. One person had recovered earlier today.

The travel history of cases in Bhubaneswar, is not yet known. Contact tracing and followup action is being done.

7 more COVID-19 +VE cases have been reported from Ganjam District (All Surat Returnees), taking the number of cases in the district to 28. Earlier, Balasore reported two cases in the day, while Jagatsinghpur had reported one case. Mayurbhanj reported 4 cases in the last 24 hours.

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha

👉 Balasore: 27 (Active – 22)
👉 Bhadrak: 21 (Active – 9)
👉 Jajpur: 55 (Active – 54)
👉 Kendrapara: 3 (Active – 1)
👉 Cuttack: 2 (Active – 1)
👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Khurda: 50 (Active – 16)
👉 Puri: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)
👉 Sundargarh: 12 (Active – 7)
👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)
👉 Keonjhar: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Deogarh: 1 (Active – 1)
👉 Jharsuguda: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Bolangir: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Ganjam: 28 (Active – 28)
👉 Jagatsinghpur: 5 (Active – 5)
👉 Mayurbhanj: 4 (Active – 4)

Total Cases in Odisha – 219

👉 Active Cases – 155
👉 Recovered – 62
👉 Death – 2

