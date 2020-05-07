TNI Evening News Headlines – May 07, 2020

* Following Orissa High Court order, Trains carrying returnees from Surat cancelled.

* 3 new COVID19 cases in Bhubaneswar (Mancheswar, VSS Nagar, Surya Nagar); 7 in Ganjam. Odisha tally rises to 219.

* 2 more COVID19 +VE cases from Balasore; 1 from Jagatsinghpur.

* Odisha registered its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Thursday with 34 more positive cases.

* Odisha gets nod from MHA for construction of Chariots for Lord Jagannath’s Ratha Jatra. Construction activities to be undertaken in Ratha Khala.

* Odisha completes 50,000 COVID19 tests till yesterday. While the country has done 983 tests per 1 million people, State has done 1155 tests per 10-lakh persons.

* So far, 27,000 people have returned to Ganjam from other States in 12 Trains & 283 Buses.

* Prof Dr. K Srinath Reddy, Advisor on Health to Govt of #Odisha, delivers a video lecture on learnings from COVID19 & the battle ahead.

* Vizag Gas Leak: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan reddy announces Ex-gratia of Rs 1 Cr to kin of deceased.

* Over 90,000 health care workers across the globe believed to have been infected with Covid19: International Council of Nurses (ICN).

* 37 Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP personnel posted in Delhi have tested positive for COVID19 in the last 24 hours.

* Indian Navy launches “Operation Samudra Setu” (Sea Bridge) to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas.

* An Air India Express flight with 177 Indians on board takes off from Dubai to Kozhikode in Kerala.

* Delhi govt launches e-token system for sale of liquor to avoid crowd.

* 1,362 COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra today, State tally stands at 18,120.

* 72 inmates & 7 staff members have tested positive for COVID19 in Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison.

* 388 new COVID19 positive cases in Gujarat in last 24 hours, tally rises to 7013.

* Uttarakhand Govt to increase the price of petrol by Rs 2 & the price of diesel by Rs 1.

* 50 new COVID-19 positive cases in Dharavi today, taking total number to 783 in the area.

* Today’s Full Moon is the last 3 Super Moons of 2020. Super moons are brighter and bigger than regular full moons.